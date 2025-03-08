Three men killed as scooty falls into 100-metre deep gorge in Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag, Mar 8 (PTI) Three men were killed when the scooty they were riding fell into a gorge near Kunda-Dankot in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were locals, identified as Ankit (27), Titu (23) and Sandeep (27), he said.

The mishap occurred late on Friday night on the Chopta-Pokhari motor road.

Police and SDRF personnel reached the spot and started a rescue operation after being informed of the incident, Rudraprayag’s District Disaster Management Officer, Nandan Singh Rajwar, said.

The scooty fell into a deep ditch about 100 meters below the road at 11:15 pm, he said. The three men riding the scooty died on the spot, Rajwar added.

The bodies of the men were pulled out of the ditch and sent to the District Hospital Rudraprayag for postmortem by an ambulance. PTI COR ALM ALM ARD ARD