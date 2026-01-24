Three men killed as speeding bike crashes into signboard in UP's Unnao

Unnao (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Three men were killed after their speeding motorcycle went out of control and crashed into an iron roadside signboard in Unnao district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the Achalganj-Purwa road near Gadorwa village in the Purwa Kotwali area, around 40 km from the district headquarters Friday night. The three victims were riding on a single motorcycle and were on their way to attend a community feast in Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow, police said.

According to the police, none of the youths was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and all three were thrown nearly 10 feet away from the motorcycle due to the impact of the collision.

The deceased were identified as Anurag (31), a resident of Adholi village, Rahul Pal (26) of Basankheda village and Saurabh (25) of Taura village.

Police said Anurag and Rahul died on the spot, while Saurabh, who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Eyewitnesses said Saurabh lay injured on the road for about half an hour before passers-by noticed him and informed the police. Kotwali in-charge Amarnath Yadav rushed the injured to the Purwa Community Health Centre in an ambulance, where doctors declared Saurabh dead after initial treatment.

Police informed the families of the deceased. They said Anurag was a truck driver and had become a father just three days ago. Rahul, who was in the dairy business, was to be married in April, while Saurabh worked in Pune and had earlier been employed as a JCB operator.

Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.