Three men killed in a road accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad (UP): Three men were killed when their scooty rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am, when Vikas alias Bittoo (21), Manmohan alias Anshu (30) hailing from Delhi's Trilokpuri and Vipin Bhatt (25) from Delhi's Ashok Nagar were en route to Ghaziabad, Masuri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Siddhartha Gautam said.

They were overspeeding the vehicle and when they reached near Masuri area it rammed into a stationary truck due to which they sustained severe injuries, Gautam said.

The trio was taken to a community health centre where doctors declared them dead, the ACP said.

The officer said plying of two wheelers was restricted by the police a long time ago.

A probe is on in the matter, he added.