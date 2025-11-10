Three men loot Rs 10 lakh from private firm in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Nov 10 (PTI) Three armed men looted around Rs 10 lakh from a contractor’s firm in Birsanagar police station area of Jamshedpur on Monday afternoon, police said.

DSP (City) Sunil Kumar Choudhary said the trio, wearing helmets, entered the office of PK Construction Company located in Savitri Complex and fled with the cash at gunpoint.

The incident occurred when the amount was being counted for payment of labourers.

A police team led by Choudhary went to the spot and began investigation.

"We are examining CCTV footage to identify the criminals, who escaped on a motorcycle. They will be arrested soon," the DSP said.

Sources claimed the assailants allegedly fired in the air before executing the crime, though this could not be officially confirmed. PTI BS MNB