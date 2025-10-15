Three men loot Rs 3 lakh gold from jewellery shop in Mumbai, attack owner with knife

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Three men looted gold worth Rs 3 lakh from a jewellery shop in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Wednesday after attacking its owner with a knife, police said.

One more person with them also carried a gun, which he was seen wielding outside the shop, an official said.

"The incident occurred around 10.30 am at the shop located in Ghatkopar's Amrut Nagar area. Three persons entered the outlet and threatened the shop owner with a knife. They robbed gold worth Rs 3 lakh, but when he tried to resist their attempt, they attacked him before fleeing from the spot," he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the owner, a case was registered at the Ghatkopar police station, he said, adding that a probe was underway.

The Police have formed teams to investigate the case. Two suspects have been nabbed and their interrogation was on, he said. PTI DC NP