Three men posing as cops rob shopowner of jewellery worth Rs 1.8 lakh in Thane district

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) Three men allegedly posing as policemen robbed a shopowner of jewellery worth Rs 1.89 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife on Sunday afternoon when he was accosted by two men who claimed to be policemen.

The duo allegedly warned the victim that there was some inspection underway, and people were advised not to wear jewellery, an official said.

The victim was asked to remove his jewellery, place it on a paper and put it in his pocket. As he was putting away the valuables, another accused arrived at the scene, causing a distraction and allowing the duo to replace the paper containing the valuables, he said.

In this manner, the trio decamped with jewellery worth Rs 1.89 lakh, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR ARU