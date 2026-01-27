Three men rob jewellery in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Three men allegedly robbed gold ornaments and cash from a jewellery shop at Dasanapura here, threatening the staff at a gun point, police sources said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at Madanayakanahalli police station limits. The three persons allegedly entered the shop in the pretext of inquiring about an ornament, they said.

The accused allegedly used a gun to threaten those at the shop. However the genuineness of the fire arm needs to be ascertained, police said.

The quantity of gold ornaments and cash robbed is also being varied, they added.

The three had allegedly come in a motorcycle and fled away after the robbery.

Police have registered a case and have formed two teams to nab the culprits, they added. PTI KSU SA