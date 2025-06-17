Three men steal SUV at gunpoint in southwest Delhi, held

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Three men allegedly stole an SUV by threatening the driver at gunpoint near the Qutub Institutional Area in southwest Delhi, police on Tuesday said.

The men allegedly forced the driver to the back seat when they carried out the carjacking on Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg around 5 am on Sunday and removed him from the car after an hour, they said.

"The driver, Sagar, was waiting inside his employer's Tata Harrier SUV outside a restaurant. His employer and his wife had gone inside to attend a party when three men entered (the car) from the rear door," said a police officer.

The driver told the police that the car was parked when the carjacking took place. One of them, who was carrying a pistol, drove the car away.

The driver was allegedly assaulted and kept inside the moving car for nearly an hour. They also snatched his mobile phone and cash, the officer said.

"The victim was later removed on Asola Road and the accused fled with the vehicle. Sagar reported the incident to the police and a case was registered at Kishangarh Police Station," he added.

The car has been recovered and three people have been arrested, police said.

Two robbed mobile phones and a country-made gun with one live bullet were also recovered from the arrested men, they said.

"The accused have been identified as Yogesh alias Commando (34), Ashok Kumar (40) and Banty (25). After following the location of the robbed vehicle for hours, it was intercepted through the CCTV footage and all the accused were held," said the officer.

The three accused were previously involved in more than ten multiple criminal activities, including robbery, snatching and burglary, police said.

Further investigation is on, they said. PTI BM AS AS