Three men swept away in Yamuna river in Himachal’s Paonta Sahib

Nahan (HP), Sep 23 (PTI) Two brothers among three men were swept away in Yamuna river in Himachal Pradesh’s Paonta Sahib while bathing on Tuesday, officials said.

Amit (23), Kamlesh (22) and his brother Rajneesh (20), all residents of Gawali village in Sirmaur’s Shillai, went to bathe in the swollen river and were swept away by the strong currents this afternoon, they said.

They were reportedly returning to their home after taking a holy dip in Ganga at Haridwar with a religious procession of the local deity of their village.

After putting the palanquin of the local deity for rest in Paonta Sahib, the three youths went to take a dip in Yamuna and the unfortunate incident happened, they said.

According to officials, when one of them started drowning in the water, the two others jumped to rescue him but all were swept away.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gunjit Singh Cheema and Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO) Paonta Sahib Manvendra Singh Thakur rushed to the spot along with the police and launched a rescue operation.

A team of divers have been roped in to search for the three men who are yet to be traced, the officials added.