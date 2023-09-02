Three men wanted for murder in UP nabbed in Thane district

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Three persons wanted in connection with a murder case in Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The Mira-Bhayander police in a joint operation with a special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police apprehended the accused from Kashimira area on Friday, the official said.

The Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each on four men wanted for the killing of an eyewitness in a murder case, he said.

A court in Azamgarh had on August 25 issued an arrest warrant on the accused wanted in the case registered with the Meharnagar police station, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

Ramvilas alias Baisas Shankar Yadav (55), Dinesh alias Golu Ramvilas Yadav (18), Anil Subash Yadav (20) and Kamlesh Markandey Yadav (28) were wanted for the murder of one Dulare Yadav, he said.

Dulare, who was an eyewitness in a 2019 murder case, was allegedly killed by the accused on February 21, the official said.

The STF received a tip-off about the whereabouts of three accused and they were nabbed in Kashimira with the help of the local police, he said, adding that the fourth accused is yet to be traced. PTI COR ARU