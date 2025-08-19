Three men wanted in attempt to murder case arrested in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons wanted in connection with an attempt to murder case, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) on Monday nabbed the trio from the Ulwe area.

The police had received information that three men staying in Ulwe were allegedly engaged in drug-related activities, and they were apprehended following a search, said Sandeep Nigade of the ANC unit.

"During verification, it was found that the trio were wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Shivajinagar police station," he said without providing further information about the offence.

The accused, Siraj Fakir Qureshi alias Siddha (27), Akash Suresh Patel (30) and Wasim Mohammad Ansari (25), are residents of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai. PTI COR ARU