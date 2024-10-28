Three MGNREGS workers killed in road accident in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) Three women working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) died in a road accident near Ramanthali in this district on Monday, police said here.

The tragic incident took place around 9.30 a m.

According to the police, the victims were part of a group of 20 workers from Ramanthali Panchayat's 5th Ward, heading to complete a task left unfinished the previous day.

While travelling along Ramanthali Road, they were struck by a pickup van carrying construction materials that lost control, hit the three workers, and overturned.

Local residents rushed to assist and took the injured to hospital.

The truck driver has been detained by Payyannur Police for further investigation. PTI COR TGB ROH