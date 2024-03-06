Three migrant workers killed in landslide in Kerala

Kochi, Mar 6 (PTI) Three migrant workers were killed in a landslide during the construction of a building in a village near Piravom in Ernakulam district on Wednesday, the police said.

The landslide took place at the Peppathy area around 5.30 pm when the workers were engaged in excavating soil from an area designated for construction work, they said.

The deceased persons, all in their 30s, were identified as hailing from West Bengal, the police added.

State Labour Minister V Sivankutty directed the Ernakulam District Labour Officer to promptly investigate the matter and submit a report on the deaths of the workers due to the landslide.

The minister also instructed the District Labour Officer to make all necessary arrangements for transporting the bodies of the deceased to their native places.

Additionally, the minister has also sought report from the district collector regarding the incident. PTI TGB TGB ANE