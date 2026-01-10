Three militants arrested, arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 10 (PTI) Security forces arrested three militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur's valley districts, police said on Saturday.

An active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) was apprehended from the Kongpal Chingangbam area in Imphal East district on Thursday, a senior officer said.

A 50-year-old member of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) was arrested from the Amboikhongnangkhong area in Imphal West district on the same day, he said.

A cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army was held from the Nagaram area in Imphal West district on Thursday for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, the officer said, adding that an envelope containing ten demand notices was recovered from his possession.

During a search operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the Ikop Pat area in Thoubal district on Friday.

From the hill ranges of Natum Ching and Sanasabi in Imphal East district, arms, including one country-made AK rifle, a hand grenade and bombs were also recovered on the same day, the officer said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic strife broke out in May 2023.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned last year.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC BDC