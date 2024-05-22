Three militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested three militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said.

"In a coordinated operation based on reliable intelligence, a joint team comprising state police, personnel from Gorkha Rifles, and Assam Rifles successfully apprehended three cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) faction led by Taibanganba near the Tekcham Lamkhai area at Khongjom Bazar of Thoubal district on Tuesday," they said.

Two country-made 9mm pistols with magazines, fourteen 9mm live rounds, five 7.62mm live rounds, four demand letters, three mobile handsets and one car were seized from the possession of three arrested militants, police said.

In another incident, police arrested six members of the proscribed outfit RPF/PLA from Lamsang area of Imphal West district on Tuesday and seized one 9mm pistol along with one magazine, one .32 pistol along with magazine, live ammunition, and eight mobile phones.