Three militants arrested in Manipur for extortion

Imphal, Oct 15 (PTI) Security forces have arrested three militants belonging to different banned organisations from separate districts of Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion, police said on Wednesday.

An active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (Koireng), identified as Bicky Sagolsem, was apprehended from Muslim Basti in Tengnoupal district on Monday evening.

A member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) was picked up from Lamphel in Imphal West district.

A cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested from his residence at Top Makha in Imphal East district. He was identified as Wangkheirakpam Romeo Meitei (45) and was allegedly involved in extorting money from brick kiln owners and residents in the valley area, police added. PTI COR MNB