Three militants arrested in Manipur for threatening Sangai festival participants

Imphal, Dec 5 (PTI) Three militants of a banned organisation in Manipur were arrested from two districts for allegedly issuing threats to participants of the recently concluded Sangai festival, a senior officer said on Friday.

Five cases were registered in connection with the alleged threats by the proscribed G-5 to those who had attended the Sangai festival, a tourism event, he said.

"Three cadres of G-5 have been arrested from Imphal West and Imphal East districts. Investigations are underway to identify several others and take necessary legal action against those who were involved in issuing threats," the officer said.

The G-5 comprises five proscribed organisations - UNLF, KCP, KYKL, Prepak, and Prepak (Pro) - which "imposed a one-year ban on performance by four drama troupes for participating in the Sangai festival", he said.

The group also asked all stall owners and those who took part in the festival to issue a public apology before December 10, the officer said.

The Manipur Police "assured that strict action will be taken against any attempt to intimidate or disrupt cultural activities and public events in the state".

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had said the Sangai festival served as an important outreach platform, bringing together tourism stakeholders from across the country and abroad.

However, the tourism festival, which was held after a three-year gap due to the ethnic conflict, recorded an abysmally low turnout, amid protests by internally displaced persons (IDPs).

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 2023. PTI CORR BDC