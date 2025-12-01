Three militants, four other people arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 1 (PTI) Security forces arrested seven people, including three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits allegedly involved in extortion activities, police said on Monday.

Four people were arrested along with a huge amount of unaccounted cash of Rs 57 lakhs during a routine checking at Phaikoh outpost in Kamjong district on Friday, they said.

They are suspected to be related to unknown insurgent groups, the police added.

An active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) was arrested from his residence at Khagempalli in Imphal West district on Sunday. He was involved in extortion from doctors, hospitals, school van associations, schools, bakery shops, gyms and the public, the police said.

Two active cadres of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army were arrested from Kangla Siphai in Imphal East district and Ingourok in Thoubal district on Friday. PTI COR RG