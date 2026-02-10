Three militants held for 'involvement' in bomb explosion in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 10 (PTI) Three militants belonging to a proscribed outfit were arrested for their alleged involvement in a bomb explosion in Manipur's Imphal West district three days ago, police said on Tuesday.

They were apprehended from Imphal East and West districts, the police statement said.

"Following an investigation into a case of bomb explosion at Lilong Chajing area in Imphal West district, three active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were arrested from different locations of Imphal West and Imphal East districts during the last two days," it said.

A pistol and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since May 2023, when the ethnic strife broke out between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups.

So far, more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence. PTI CORR BDC