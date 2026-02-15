Three militants, including two women, arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 15 (PTI) Three militants, including two women, belonging to different banned organisations have been arrested in two districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made in Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts on Saturday, a police statement said.

Security forces arrested two women cadres of the banned outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the vicinity of Sunrise Ground in Tengnoupal district.

They have been identified as Akoijam Sakhenbi (23) and Chongtham Hembaby (17).

A militant belonging to the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit was arrested from Napetpalli in Imphal East district.

He has been identified as Ingudam Ingocha Singh (50), and a .32 pistol loaded with five cartridges has been seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a 10 kg IED near Sijang Kuki village in Churachandpur district on Friday. It was safely defused by the bomb disposal team, it added. PTI COR ACD