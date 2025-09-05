Three minor boys drown in Odisha

Bhubaneswar/Bhawanipatna, Sep 5 (PTI) Three minor boys, including two brothers, drowned in separate incidents in Odisha’s Khurda and Kalahandi districts Friday, police said.

The first incident took place at Daruthenga on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar when fire services personnel fished out the body of a 12-year-old boy from a canal.

The deceased boy, identified as Prakash Sethi of Damana village, along with five other friends had gone to the canal to make a slow-motion reel by jumping into the water.

"While his friends safely returned to the bank, Prakash could not. He slipped into the deeper section and failed to swim back," the official said.

"His friends immediately raised an alarm. Locals and fire services personnel launched a search operation and finally locating Prakash at the far end of the canal. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," a fire official said.

In Kalahandi district's Bhawanipatna, two brothers aged 9 and 12 years drowned in a village pond on Friday afternoon.

Though nobody saw them entering the pond, their bodies were fished out from the water body, police said.

The boys were declared brought dead at SR Medical College Hospital at Bhawanipatna, police said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB