Three minor cousins drown in rain-filled pit in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Three cousin sisters aged 6-7 years drowned after falling into a rain-filled pit at Kodari village in this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday evening, police said.

A family member of the deceased said a deep pit had been dug using an excavator near a newly-constructed bridge in the village, which was filled with rain water, turning it into a mini pond.

The three cousins -- Priyanshi, Divya and Lakshmi, all residents of Chittora Masihabad village -- had gone to play near the pit, when they accidentally slipped into it and drowned.

Local divers helped retrieve the girls from the water but they were pronounced dead on arrival at the district hospital, police said.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pooja Chaudhary confirmed the incident and said the bodies will be handed over to the family members after autopsy.

She also assured the families that they would receive appropriate government assistance.