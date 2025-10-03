Three minor girls drown in Himachal

Una (HP), Oct 3 (PTI) Three minor girls, including two sisters, drowned in a ravine in Balh panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when one of the girls fell into a ravine while washing her school bag and the other two fell while trying to rescue the drowning girl.

Villagers immediately swung into action and pulled out the girls out of the ravine and rushed them to a community health centre where they were declared death, police said.

The deceased were identified as sisters Komal and Sakshi, and Khushi.PTI COR BPL DV DV