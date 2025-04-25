Three minor girls, one woman gangraped by seven persons in MP's Balaghat

Balaghat, Apr 25 (PTI) Three minor girls and a woman were allegedly gangraped in Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh by seven persons, all of whom have been apprehended, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place between 1:30am and 2am on Thursday when the victims, all tribals, were returning home from a marriage function, Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh told reporters on Friday.

"The seven accused, who were on two motorcycles, chased away a boy who was with the victims. The seven gangraped them in the thicket under Hatta police station limits. After the victims came forward, a case was registered and all seven were held. We will ensure they get the strictest punishment," Singh said.

He identified the arrested persons as Lokesh Matre, Lalchand Khare, Ajendra Bahe, Ajju Bagdate, Rajendra Kawre and Maniram Bahe, all in the 20-28 age group.

One of the accused is a minor who has been sent to a correctional home after being produced before the juvenile court, the SP added.

The accused have been charged with gangrape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Singh said. PTI COR LAL BNM