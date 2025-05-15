Three minor sisters charred to death in Bihar's East Champaran

Motihari (Bihar), May 15 (PTI) Three minor girls died of burns after a fire broke out in their hut in Bihar's East Champaran district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mushkan Kumari (6), Payal Kumari (5) and Santosh Kumari (2), all daughters of Rambabu Shah and Mamta Kumari.

Talking to reporters, Darpa police station SHO Shubham Pandey said, "The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out at Mamta Kumari's parental home in Darpa where she had come recently with her three kids. Due to strong winds, the fire quickly engulfed the entire hut and became uncontrollable. All the kids were inside at the time." "Fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Local police officials took the victims to the nearest government hospital where they were declared dead", Pandey said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of fire is not known, he said. PTI COR PKD MNB