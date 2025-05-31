Three minors among 7 held for armed robbery at Delhi hotel

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a hotel in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Chandan (20), Shivam (21), Upender (22), Darpan (24) and three minors, stole Rs 50,000 in cash and two mobile phones at knifepoint from a hotel on North Avenue Road in the early hours of May 29, he said.

"One of the accused, who is a minor, had previously worked at the hotel as a housekeeping staff. To plan the robbery, he entered the hotel around 30 minutes prior to committing the crime wearing a delivery T-shirt and posing as a food delivery agent, and conducted reconnaissance," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Around 4 am, the accused arrived on two motorcycles. Four of them entered the hotel while the remaining three kept watch outside. "The masked intruders threatened the hotel staff with knives before fleeing with the cash and mobile phones," the DCP said.

The breakthrough came when police identified the registration number of one of the motorcycles used during the crime. It had been stolen from the Sudarshan Park area the previous night, he said.

Acting on surveillance and human intelligence, police apprehended three suspects, including two minors, for questioning. During interrogation, one of them confessed to planning the robbery, citing his prior employment at the hotel and knowledge of cash kept at the reception.

Further raids led to the arrest of all seven accused. Police recovered Rs 39,000 in cash, both motorcycles used in the crime, the clothes worn during the heist, and two daggers. Further investigation is underway, police added.