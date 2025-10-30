Three minors among four held for stabbing 15-year-old boy in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has apprehended four people, including three minors, for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy, who was out on bail in a theft case, in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, officials said on Thursday.

The attack was carried out allegedly to take revenge on the victim over a previous quarrel, they said.

The adult accused has been identified as Gautam (21), a resident of Jahangirpuri.

The fight stemmed from a prior altercation over a petty issue between the victim and one of the minor accused when both were in jail, a senior police officer said.

After being released about a month ago, the victim allegedly tried to attack one of the accused, who managed to flee.

To "settle scores", the accused attacked the victim on October 25 in Jahangirpuri, the officer said.

“Information was received from the BJRM Hospital about the admission of an injured boy who had sustained stab wounds,” the officer said, adding that he was later shifted to the RML Hospital for further treatment.

A case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station, and a team was formed to identify and nab the attackers, police said, adding that they carried out raids at several suspected hideouts based on local intelligence. “Police arrested Gautam and apprehended three juveniles for their involvement in the attack. During interrogation, they confessed to their role in the incident,” the officer added. PTI SSJ SMV PRK