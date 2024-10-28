Three minors drown in Koel river in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Oct 28 (PTI) Three teenaged students drowned on Monday in the Koel river in Lohardaga district, police said.

Advertisment

Local divers have been engaged to locate their bodies, which are yet to be recovered, a police officer said.

Four students of Class-11 had gone to take a bath in the river, when three of them slipped and drowned, he said.

The district officials have also sought help of the NDRF to look for the bodies, he said.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Neelkanth Nilambar Mahli (17), Navneet Bhagat (16) and Ayush Kumar (16). PTI CORR BS RBT