Three minors held for theft at boxer Mary Kom's Faridabad residence

Faridabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Three minors have been apprehended in connection with a theft at the residence of international boxer Mary Kom here, police said on Monday.

The minors allegedly broke into the house on Wednesday while the boxer was in Meghalaya to attend a marathon event. They decamped with several valuables and household items, police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday when a neighbour, while reviewing CCTV footage, spotted individuals fleeing with items on their shoulders. The matter was reported to the police following confirmation of the break-in, and an FIR was registered at the Surajkund police station.

Acting swiftly, Faridabad police apprehended the accused within 24 hours of the FIR being lodged.

Items recovered from their possession include three LED televisions, two branded watches, a trimmer, several pairs of shoes, and other household articles, officials said.

"The accused are school dropouts aged between 15 and 16 years. The stolen items were recovered from their homes. They are being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Further investigation is underway," a police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG