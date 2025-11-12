Three minors killed as speeding bike hits stationary truck in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Three teenagers were killed when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-9 in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night near IPEM College Cut in the Vijay Nagar area, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ritesh Tripathi told PTI that the victims, identified as Aryan (16), Bhavuk Tomer (15) and Mayank (11), were residents of Shanti Nagar.

The three were close friends and were returning home when the accident took place, he said.

According to police, the motorcycle hit the stationary truck from behind on the highway, killing all three on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the MMG district hospital.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle on the road, police said, adding that the truck has been seized and further investigation is underway.