Three minors rape 13-yr-old girl in MP’s Guna district; case registered

Guna (MP), Jun 19 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three minors in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, police said on Wednesday.

The teens allegedly committed the crime on Monday afternoon but it was reported to police on Tuesday, said an official.

Bamori police station’s assistant sub-inspector Arvind Gaud said that the minors, aged 16-17 years, caught hold of the girl and raped her when she was out to bring chaff, he said quoting the complaint.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused minors will soon be apprehended, he said. PTI COR ADU NR