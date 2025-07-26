Three missing as boat carrying eight fishermen capsizes in sea in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Three fishermen went missing after a boat carrying them and five of their colleagues capsized in the Arabian Sea in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday morning, triggering a multi-agency search operation, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am off Khanderi when the boat from Karanja in Uran had gone for fishing in the sea near Alibaug, an official said.

Due to heavy rains and rough weather, the boat toppled and started sinking, prompting the fishermen to jump into the water and start swimming to save themselves, he said.

Of the eight fishermen on board the boat, five swam to the Alibaug coast, but three remained missing, he said.

After being alerted, the police and Coast Guard launched a search operation with the help of the local disaster management team. Drones were also deployed to trace the missing fishermen, the official said.

The five fishermen, who reached the shore, were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is stable, though one of them sustained injuries to his eyes, the official said.

The search for the three missing fishermen was going on till late in the evening, he added.