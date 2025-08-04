Three missing children found dead in UP's Meerut, police launches probe

Meerut (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) The bodies of three children were recovered from a vacant plot in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Monday, a day after they went missing while playing outside their homes here, police said.

The recovery of bodies has caused panic and anger in the area, with family members and locals protesting at the nearby police outpost, demanding swift action and answers.

According to police, the three children -- Manvi (8), Shibu (8) and Ritik (8) -- were playing outside their homes in ward one of the Sival Khas area around 10 am on Sunday when they went missing.

Despite continuous efforts by the families and villagers throughout the day, no trace of the children was found on Sunday and the three bodies were found lying in an open plot in the area around 5.30 am, police said.

"The condition of the bodies and the scene of recovery suggest that the deaths may not be natural," Ashutosh Kumar, Sardhana Circle Officer, said.

He added that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the report.

The three children were from the families of daily wage labourers. Two of them were enrolled in local schools, while one child was yet to begin school.

Police have launched a detailed investigation, looking into all possible angles, officials said.