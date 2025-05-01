Three missing girls from Ghazipur found in Ghaziabad, had gone in search of work: UP Police

Ghazipur (UP), May 1 (PTI) Police have recovered three girls who went missing nine days ago from a village here. They were found to have travelled to Ghaziabad in search for employment, officials said Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, a case was registered at Bhawarkol police station on April 21 regarding the sudden disappearance of Kumari Nandini (17), Kumari Suman (14) and Kumari Preeti (14).

The case was filed under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to the kidnapping or abduction of a child.

Following the complaint, a police team led by SHO Santosh Kumar Rai was formed to trace the girls. Upon identifying their location through technical surveillance, the team travelled to Ghaziabad and recovered all three from the Link Road area under Sahibabad police station in the Karkardooma Industrial Area, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the girls had gone to Ghaziabad in search of work, the police said. Further inquiry is underway.

Meanwhile, officials also said that six minors -- Arjun (12), Atwari (13), Roshan (9), Lakshmina (6), Befi (6), and Amit (10) -- belonging to the Musahar community from Umar Ganj (Nayi Basti) in the jurisdiction of Zamania police station, remain untraced since April 22.

The children's families are employed at the Bajrang brick kiln, and efforts are ongoing to locate them, according to the police.