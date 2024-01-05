Three missing girls reunited with families

Palghar (Maha), Jan 5 (PTI) Police has traced three girls who had gone missing from Vasai in Palghar district and reunited them with their families, an official said on Friday.

The girls, all underage and two of them sisters, left their homes on January 3 accompanied by a minor boy and a 19-year-old man.

They first traveled to Dadar in Mumbai by train, said senior police inspector Raju Mane.

After running out of money, they returned to Vasai and sought refuge in the house of the grandmother of one of the boys at Tungareshwar, he said.

They did not seem to have any clear plans, he added.

Police formed five teams to look for them. After scanning the footage of more than 200 CCTV cameras and analyzing call data records, a police team trekked on foot and reached the house in the Tungareshwar hills where the girls were found.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on the charge of kidnapping.

The girls claimed that they had left home impulsively, but police are conducting further investigations, inspector Mane said. PTI COR KRK