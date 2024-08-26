Three more accused held in Amritsar NRI shooting case

Hoshiarpur, Aug 26 (PTI) Two days after an NRI was shot at inside his house in Amritsar, Punjab Police here on Monday apprehended three more accused.

In a joint operation, the district police of Hoshiarpur and Amritsar arrested three men allegedly involved in the shooting incident, they said.

The arrests were made from a 'dharmashala' (inn) in Hoshiarpur, police said.

Two criminals, Sukhwinder alias Sukha and Gurkirat Singh alias Guri, were hired to kill Sukhchain Singh, who had recently returned from the US, Amritsar Police had earlier said.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia on Monday said the police, acting on a tip-off, raided a 'dharmashala' located in the busy Gaushala Bazar area, leading to the arrest of Gurkirat Singh and Sukhwinder, both residents of the Buttran village in the Jalandhar district.

One more accused was arrested from Subhanpur in the Kapurthala district.

The three were wanted by the Amritsar Police in connection with the incident in which the NRI was shot at inside his house in Amritsar.

On Sunday, a day after the shooting incident, police had arrested five people, including the father of the victim's first wife, in connection with the incident.

The assailants intercepted Sukhchain Singh when he was leaving his house in the Daburji village for morning walk on Saturday. They barged into his house and fired three shots at him before fleeing. Two of the bullets hit the victim -- one in the head and the other near the chest, police said, adding that he was stated to be out of danger.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon had said on Saturday the attack was carried out at the behest of the family of his first wife. His first wife had committed suicide in December 2022 and her family had a grudge against him, Dhillon said.

Footage retrieved from the CCTV cameras installed inside the victim's house showed his wife, mother and children pleading with the assailants to let him go.

Special Director General of Police R N Dhoke (Internal Security) met Sukhchain Singh's family in Amritsar on Saturday. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK