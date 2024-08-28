Three more arrested for beating theft suspect in Bihar's Araria

Araria, Aug 28 (PTI) Bihar Police arrested three more persons in connection with the brutal torture of a man by a group of people in Araria district after being caught on suspicion of theft, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, showing a group of people pulling down the man's pants, ruthlessly assaulting him and pouring chilli powder on his private parts, went viral on social media on Monday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Araria district police described the act as "inhuman" and arrested three more persons in connection with the incident. Police on Tuesday had arrested two persons, both residents of Araria district.

"Three more persons have been arrested by the police. A total of five persons have so far been arrested by police in connection with the case", said the statement.

Police have also appealed to people not to share such videos of inhuman acts on social media platforms as it hurts the self-respect of a human being.

The district police should be immediately informed by people about such videos. Further sharing of such videos on social media is a crime ¦and police will initiate action against those also who indulge in sharing such videos on social media platforms, said the statement.

"The video shows the victim with his hands tied and pants down. He was taken hostage and brutally assaulted by a group of people. A man pours chilli powder on his private parts...," said a local police officer on the condition of anonymity.

"The district police registered a case and verified the authenticity of the video and an investigation was launched and five people have been arrested in connection with the case. Police are also trying to nab other accused involved in the case," said the statement. PTI COR PKD RG