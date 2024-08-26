Three more arrested in connection with Satya Niketan cafe shooting case

New Delhi: Three men were nabbed in connection with the alleged shooting incident at a cafe in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area, taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, officials said on Monday.

A shot was fired at the cafe late on Sunday following an argument over seating, they said.

The police had arrested Ahmed and Aurangzeb alias Mangal alias Monu -- both 26 -- shortly after the incident. On Monday, they arrested Atul (20), Javed (23) and Adil (19).

The accused had come from Jahangirpuri for a birthday celebration, according to the initial investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said the SUV the accused arrived in and the illegal firearm used in the shooting had been confiscated.

A call was received at the South Campus police station regarding the shooting at 9 pm on Sunday.

Quoting a cafe staff member, Meena said some men came to the eatery around 8:30 pm and one of them sat on a glass table. When the cafe owner objected to this, an argument ensued.

After this, some more men arrived and a scuffle broke out during which one of them fired in the air outside the cafe, Meena added.