Three more Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Kerala for illegal stay

Kochi (Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday arrested three more Bangladeshi nationals from here for illegally staying in India.

A special investigation team, led by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, arrested Mohammed Liton Ali (30) and Mohammed Bappisho (28) from Khajihatta in Kushtia district at Edathala, and Mohammed Amin Uddin (35) from Mushkundi Dollar Pada at Perumbavoor, police said.

With these arrests, the number of Bangladeshis detained in the rural district police limits this month has risen to five, police added.

According to the police, Uddin has been in India for eight years, Liton Ali for two years, and Bappisho for eight months.

They reportedly entered India by crossing the border into West Bengal from Bangladesh, they added.

Once in India, they obtained Aadhaar and PAN cards with the help of an agent. After initially staying in Mumbai, they moved to Bangalore to update their documents before eventually arriving in Kerala, police said.

The two individuals arrested in Edathala were residing near Al-Ameen College, while the third was apprehended in Bengal Colony, Perumbavoor, they added.

Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena interrogated them at the district police headquarters, where they confessed to being Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrests followed an investigation launched after two Bangladeshi natives, Thaslima Begum (28) and Hossain Belor (29) were nabbed last week. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK KH