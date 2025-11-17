Three more blackbucks die at Belagavi zoo, toll reaches 31

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 17 (PTI) Three more blackbucks died at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo here, taking the total deaths to 31 in the past four days, sources in the zoo said on Monday.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the blackbucks died due to a bacterial infection and ordered a high-level probe.

The zoo's blackbuck population has plummeted from 38 to just seven.

According to sources, eight antelopes had died on Thursday, followed by 20 more deaths on Saturday.

On Sunday and Monday, three more blackbucks died at the facility.

Minister Eshwar Khandre, on Monday, reached Belagavi and held a meeting with the zoo officials.

Later speaking to reporters, Khandre expressed "deep pain" over the loss.

“Prima facie, it is found that these blackbucks died due to bacterial infection. Our officers and veterinary doctors are giving treatment to them,” he said.

The Minister said all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure that the disease does not spread to other zoos.

“I have ordered a high-level probe to find out how this disease spread among blackbucks. We have sent experts from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. Our officials are in touch with experts in this field,” Khandre said.

Noting that he has given directions to save the remaining blackbucks, he said he has ordered that such incidents should not occur in future.

Comparing the outbreak of bacterial infection among blackbucks to COVID-19, the Minister said no one can predict such occurrences. PTI GMS GMS ROH