Three more bodies, body parts found, airlifted in landslides-hit Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 10 (PTI) Three more bodies and two body parts of missing landslide victims were found near Kanthanpara waterfall here and airlifted to the Meppadi taluk hospital on Saturday, district authorities said.

With this, the total number of bodies and body parts of victims recovered from various parts so far stood at 229 and 198 respectively.

The decomposed bodies were airlifted with the support of a helicopter from Anayadikkappu near the waterfall and brought to the hospital in the morning, they said.

The bodies were airlifted fighting various challenges including tough terrains and the helicopter had to come back twice due to adverse circumstances, an official statement said.

Later in the day, two body parts of missing persons were also recovered from Kanthanpara, the authorities added.

Meanwhile, the cabinet sub-committee which met on Saturday has formed a panel headed by District Collector D R Meghashree to evaluate the rehabilitation process of those who are staying at the various relief camps.

The team comprises LSGD joint director, a deputy collector, an engineer from the PWD and the Vythiri Tahsildar.

A state government release said for temporary rehabilitation, the LSGD has identified 41 buildings while the PWD has identified 24 buildings.

These 65 buildings are ready, it said.

"Apart from these, 34 other buildings which can be used after minor repair works have also been identified for temporary rehabilitation. Various local self-government institutions have also identified 286 houses which can be used after paying rent in the district to accommodate survivors," the release said. "The panel headed by the district Collector will inspect the buildings identified and see whether they are fit for occupancy. The committee will also decide on the home appliances and other furniture," the release said.

At least 229 people died and many remain unaccounted for after landslides hit the region on July 30 in what is seen as one of the biggest natural disasters to have impacted the southern state.