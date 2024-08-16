Three more bodies linked to landslide on Kedarnath route recovered from Lincholi

Rudraprayag, Aug 16 (PTI) Three more bodies have been recovered from the debris of the landslide caused by heavy rains and cloudburst on the Kedarnath trek route last month.

According to the Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Centre, the bodies were recovered from Lincholi during a search operation on Thursday afternoon.

On the basis of Aadhar and ATM cards found near the bodies, they were identified as Sumit Shukla, Krishna Patel and Lal Bahadur Patel.

Shukla (21) was a resident of Ghaziabad while the residence of the other two is not known, it said.

On the night of July 31, landslides occurred at many places on the Kedarnath trek route following heavy rain. The bodies of two persons had been recovered earlier too from Lincholi.