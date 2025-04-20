Three more Brahmin students allege 'sacred threads' cut, entry denied at CET in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI) Close on the heels of the "sacred thread desecration" incident involving a student in Shivamogga during the Common Entrance Test (CET) for engineering and other streams, three more similar cases have come to light in Bidar, Gadag, and Dharwad.

Three Brahmin students have now alleged that they were either denied entry into the exam hall or had their sacred thread cut and removed before the exam.

In Bidar, another student was reportedly denied entry to write the CET paper.

Following a complaint from the student and an explanation sought by the Deputy Commissioner of Bidar district, the Sai Deep Education and Charitable Trust dismissed the principal and a second-division assistant from Sai Spoorti PU College.

In Halakeri (Gadag district) and in Dharwad, exam authorities allegedly cut and threw the sacred thread into the dustbin.

"I was so disturbed after the incident that I couldn't focus on the exam," a student told reporters in Dharwad. PTI GMS SSK KH