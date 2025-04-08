Three more groups in J-K dissociate from Hurriyat: Shah

Srinagar, Apr 8 (PTI) The Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front have disassociated themselves from separatists conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday.

Eleven such organisations in Jammu and Kashmir have shunned separatism so far.

Shah asserted that the move demonstrated people's trust in the Constitution.

"Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley," he wrote on 'X'.

The announcement came in the midst of the home minister's three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organisations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.

Last month several constituents of the Hurriyat Conference announced their disassociation from the separatists conglomerate.

Among the groups which announced their separation from Hurriyat include Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement, headed by Shahid Saleem, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, led by Shafi Reshi, an advocate, and Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, headed by Mohd Sharief Sartaj.

When the groups made the announcement on March 25, Shah had said the unifying policies of the Modi government have "tossed" separatism out of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two days later, two more constituents of Hurriyat Conference -- Jammu and Kashmir Tahreeqi Isteqlal and Jammu and Kashmir Tahreek-I-Istiqamat -- announced their disassociation from Hurriyat.

The J-K Tehreeqi Isteqlal is headed by Gulam Nabi Sofi and J-K Tehreek-I-Istiqaamat is led by Ghulam Nabi War.