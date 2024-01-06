Three more held for supplying drugs at Thane rave party

Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Thane crime branch has arrested three more persons for allegedly supplying drugs at the New Year's Eve rave party, which was busted by the police, taking the number of arrests so far to five, a senior official said on Saturday.

A large quantity of drugs was allegedly seized at the party held in Kasarwadavli area of the city.

"Police arrested Pratamesh Ingle (25), Aryan Shelar (19), and Krishnadev Mishra (25) for allegedly supplying LSD blots for the party," the official said.

Police had arrested Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahadik (19) earlier.

Police are trying to unravel the network involved in organising and supplying substances for the rave party, he said, adding that the investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK