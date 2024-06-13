Three more held in Renukaswamy murder case

Bengaluru, Jun 13 (PTI) Three people, including the close aide of Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa, were arrested by the police in connection with Renukaswamy murder case.

According to police sources, Darshan's aide Nagaraj was looking after all the dealings of the actor.

He was also taking care of Darshan's farmhouse in Mysuru.

Nagaraj was on the run ever since police arrested Darshan, his friend and actress Pavithra Gowda and 11 other henchmen.

Sources did not divulge details about his co-star Pradosh's role in the murder.

Pradosh had appeared in minor roles in some movies where Darshan was the lead actor.

Another henchman identified as Ravi surrendered before the Deputy Superintendent of Police on Thursday evening.

He is a resident of Kurubarahatti in the district headquarter town of Chitradurga, and was at large ever since the murder came to light.

So far 16 people have been arrested including Darshan and Pavithra.

Darshan and his gang were arrested in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 night for allegedly sending lewd messages to Pavithra.

The victim's body was then dumped in a stormwater drain at Kamakshipalya police station limits.

Police got to know about the murder when a food delivery boy alerted them about dogs eating the body of a man.