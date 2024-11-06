Three more medical colleges to come up in Arunachal: CM

Itanagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said the state government will set up three more medical colleges in the state.

Khandu also hailed the induction of 100 MBBS students at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), the lone medical college in the northeastern state.

“The second medical college, after TRIHMS, will come up at Pasighat, followed by one at Namsai under PPP mode. The next college will be established in the West Kameng-Tawang region. We will then have four medical colleges,” the chief minister added.

From this academic year, the number of seats for the MBBS course in TRIHMS has been increased to 100 from the existing 50.

“A new chapter in the history of TRIHMS has been uncovered today,” he said adding that more local youths will get the opportunity to pursue medicine.

Khandu said it was time for TRIHMS to start postgraduate courses.

“In this direction, the state government has already approved starting of PG courses in 12 specialties and one super specialty (DM course in cardiology). We have also approved in principle the establishment of a 500-bed super specialty block with central assistance,” the chief minister said.

Khandu also drew doctors’ attention to cancer and kidney diseases.

He said that recently an MoU was signed between Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute and the State Cancer Society to investigate the rising cancer rates in the state.

A 200-bed Regional Cancer Center is being established at Midpu near Doimukh.

To deal with kidney ailments, Khandu said, the state government has approved establishment of the Department of Renal Science and Kidney Transplantation in TRIHMS in collaboration with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. PTI UPL UPL NN