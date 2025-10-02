Three more nabbed for attack on police team in Haryana village

Gurugram, Oct 2 (PTI) Three more accused have been nabbed in connection with attack on a police team in Nuh district last week, an official said on Thursday.

One of the three men was held after a brief encounter, during which he was shot on leg, he said.

With this, the total number of people held in the case has reached 16, he added.

On September 27, a police team conducting raid at the house of Azad in connection with "a vehicle brought from Punjab" was attacked in Indana village in Nuh.

The raid was carried out after police received information that the accused brought vehicles on rent from the neighbouring state and then sold them after changing their chassis and engine numbers.

When police arrived, Azad fled the house, but women in his house allegedly misbehaved with the officers. Following this, one woman was taken into custody with the help of female cops, but soon people from the neighbourhood gathered and pelted stones at the police team. The attackers also fired in the air.

While no personnel were injured in the attack, police vehicles were damaged.

Thirteen people, including three women, were arrested over the incident the same day.

The three accused arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Fakhruddin, a resident of Sarai Khatela village in Palwal district, and Jahul and Akhlaq, residents of Indana village.

All the three accused were identified based on a video captured by police during the incident, said a spokesperson of Nuh Police.

Giving details of the arrest, he said that after arresting Fakhruddin and Jahul, police received a tip-off that Akhlaq was on his way to Punhana, and put up barricades at Bombay Bridge on Hodal-Punhana road.

Akhlaq arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate. When stopped, he opened fire on the police team, during which constable Gajender escaped narrowly, the spokesperson said.

Nuh Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Yadav said, "When police tried to nab Akhlaq, he rode into the fields, where his motorcycle skidded and he fell down. There he fired at the police again. In retaliatory firing, he was shot on leg." The ASP said Akhlaq has been admitted to the medical college in Nalhar.

"A country-made pistol and a motorcycle has been recovered from his possession. He is being treated and will be arrested soon," Yadav added. PTI COR RUK RUK