Three more parties, including TMC, to become associates of UDF alliance in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 22 (PTI) Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Monday decided to expand its base by adding three more political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, to its fold.

Speaking to reporters after a UDF meeting, leader of opposition in Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, said the Trinamool Congress (Kerala unit), led by former MLA P V Anvar; the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), led by tribal leader C K Janu; and the Kerala Kamaraj Congress, led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, will become associates of the UDF.

C K Janu and Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan were earlier constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and had resigned from the front.

According to the UDF leadership, the leaders submitted written requests expressing their willingness to join the opposition front to strengthen the fight against what they termed the "anti-people policies" of the LDF government.

“When they approached us, the matter was discussed in two UDF meetings and a decision was taken,” Satheesan said.

Asked about C K Janu’s role in the Muthanga agitation against a Congress-led government, Satheesan said it was part of the prevailing situation at the time.

“Janu worked among the tribal community and emerged as their leader. Janu and her party were keen to work with the UDF and we have decided to take them along,” he said.

He said the UDF is now focusing on the tribal community and their welfare.

“Her experience will be utilised to address their issues. We are looking to address the concerns of all sections in a substantive manner,” Satheesan added.

He clarified that there are no discussions at present with any other parties.

P V Anvar, the Nilambur MLA, had recently parted ways with the LDF following a public fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Satheesan said discussions with UDF allies on seat sharing would be held next month as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He also announced that the UDF would organise a rally from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in February.

Satheesan said the UDF would not cooperate with either the LDF or the NDA after the local body elections.

“After the local body elections, strict directions have been issued that there will be no alliance with the CPI(M) or the BJP for governance of civic bodies,” he said.

He added that UDF allies are ready for the Assembly elections, and preparatory work has already begun.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (Joseph) chairman P J Joseph said earlier in the day that strengthening the UDF does not necessarily mean inducting new parties.

He was responding to a query on the possible return of Kerala Congress (Mani) to the UDF.

Citing the Idukki Assembly constituency, Joseph said the UDF recorded significant victories in one municipality and nine panchayats in the local body elections.

"They (KC(Mani)) have lost their base. It is not a matter for discussion," he said.