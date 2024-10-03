Three more suspected Pakistani nationals held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) Three suspected Pakistani nationals have been taken into custody in Peenya on Thursday, police sources said.

This comes close on the heels of four people being arrested at Jigani on Bengaluru outskirts a few days ago.

These three people are husband, wife and their daughter. It is also learnt that they were using fake identity just like those held in Jigani.

Investigations are underway to identify others who have settled in various parts of Karnataka and India, police sources said.